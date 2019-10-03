Arkansas man pleads guilty to murder, aggravated assault in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Arkansas man pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated assault in Harrison County and was sentenced to 40 years in a Texas state prison in connection to a 2018 incident.

Michael Clevenger, 51, of Little Rock pleaded guilty Friday to the murder of Michael Campbell and the assault of Diana Clevenger, from whom he’d been separated for about six months prior to the incident, in Uncertain.

According to court records, on April 8, 2018, Clevenger drove down from Little Rock to the Uncertain Inn in Uncertain where Campbell and Ms. Clevenger had been staying.

As the couple were checking out, Clevenger approached Campbell, who was unarmed, and shot him several times in the head and body.

Clevenger then chased his estranged wife into a bathroom and shot her twice through the wall before fleeing the scene.

Once he had gone, Ms. Clevenger was able to call 911 to report what had happened.

Harrison County deputies responded and sent out information and descriptions to other area law enforcement.

Marion County officials spotted Clevenger’s pickup on Hwy 43, and a chase ensued. Marion County Sheriff David McKnight notified authorities in Cass County what was happening, and Cass County deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety joined the pursuit.

Clevenger stopped and surrendered in Atlanta. He was returned to Harrison County to stand trial.

Clevenger entered into a plea deal instead. As part of his agreement, he waived his right to appeal.