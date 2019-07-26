Arby’s bringing the meats to Area 51

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – If you’re one of the 1.9 million (!) people planning to “Storm Area 51” on September 20 to free the aliens, good news – Arby’s will be there to satisfy your nutritional needs.

The roast beef sandwich chain posted on Facebook and Twitter that “We’re going there.”

We’re going there.No really, we’re going there. #Area51. And we’re bringing a special menu. 🛸 Posted by Arby's on Thursday, July 25, 2019

The Facebook event, aptly named “Storm Area 51: They can’t stop us all” plans to gather the masses on September 20 outside of Area 51 and to storm the secluded, secretive military base where aliens are reputed to have been held for decades.

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry,” the event page says. “If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens.”

(For those of you not quite up on such things, “Naruto” is a Japanese manga-inspired running style featuring arms outstretched backwards and heads forward.)

And now, thanks to Arby’s (a company which has one of the best social media presences out there), before you don your tinfoil hat and break out in your Naruto run to “see them aliens,” you can fortify yourself with a sandwich purchased from the food truck the company swears will be there whether aliens show or not.

But, should you stumble upon actual aliens, you’ll be able to share a beer with any that you happen to liberate, courtesy of Bud Light. The company originally turned up its nose at the event, but had a change of heart. Or marketing. Whatever.

Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out. https://t.co/AOWOYL3Oyp — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

It’s now so into the alien thing that it already has a can design ready.

Area 51 Special Edition. 👽 pic.twitter.com/8wGbSLqY6r — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

We should warn you, though, that the Air Force, which oversees Area 51, really doesn’t have much of a sense of humor about almost 2 million conspiracy theorists threatening to storm one of its facilities.

Air Force spokesperson Laura McAndrews told the Washington Post that the Air Force is aware of the event and is prepared to “protect” the facility should people try and enter the secured facility.

“[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” McAndrews said. “The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

(We’re not taking sides here, but it may be worth at least listening to the service branch with fighters, bombers and, you know, nukes. Just sayin’.)

If you do go, grab your sandwich, grab your beer, and Naruto run for all your worth. And if you happen to see any aliens, tell ’em we said hey.