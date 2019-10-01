AR woman helping to build confidence in young girls through the power of Fairytale Princesses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Mermaids and princesses are helping little girls gain confidence in themselves.

Sounds like something out of a Disney movie, right?

Heather Drennan is the co-owner of Fancyful Fairytale Parties. A character-based business that allows children to invite their favorite princess to their birthday event.

“Watching the kid’s eyes light up – they believe these girls have magical powers and in many ways they do because they all have big hearts,” says Drennan.

Drennan took over the business less than two years ago and said she felt she needed to do more with the character-based party appearance business after witnessing the effect it had on children.

“We believe kindness is confidence,” she explains. “It’s not just about you it’s about taking care of them.”

Drennan stays pretty busy during the week she says. She cleans and prepares the wardrobes for the following weekend and sometimes sooner depending on the requests.

“We have bedtime tuck-ins,” she says.

While preparation is important, Drennan and several of her “big-hearted” princesses make time to volunteer by visiting children diagnosed with cancer.

“I see how many of these kids relate to the stories they loved watching and so the princesses will share their “character story” and how they stood strong,” she says. “I believe that’s important for them to hear – you’re not alone we came here to see you.”

Drennan says she hopes to inspire young children to be kind but more importantly to show them that confidence starts in your heart.

“I think that’s what we try and teach the kids as well – you have magic in your heart and you have the ability to make a difference on those around you simply by being kind and being good,” she says.

There about 30 different girls who rotate out of different characters. However, it’s no fairytale the expectation the girls are required to have. Every princess must know their character, their back story, where they live now, and if they are married or single.

“We have a book that sometimes gets updated depending on the character,” she explains. “When the girls’ check-in we go over their character – it’s important and they know that because kids will ask those questions.”

Cinderella, SnowWhite, and even The Little Mermaid, just to name a few, are just some of the characters Drennan brings to life.

“I want these girls to understand they have the princess magic in their heart,” Drennan explains.

Now, Drennan’s husband is in charge of the boy’s operations. Something they hope to expand.

If you would like to learn more about the princesses or upcoming events, click here.