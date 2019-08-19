Aquaman proves he’s El Paso Strong

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KTSM)– The New Mexico Comic Expo in Albuquerque had a lot of special guests this weekend including actors Elijah Wood, Tom Felton, Jason Isaacs, Felicia Day, and director Sean Gunn.

But it was the appearance of Aquaman himself — Jason Momoa — riding around the expo on a skateboard with a Mocha Design “El Paso Strong” shirt that truly brought delight to those at the Albuquerque Convention Center Sunday afternoon.

After the Comic Expo appearance, Momoa posted a video on his Instagram account of him giving Aquaman director Zachary Snyder a new Leica camera while wearing the El Paso Strong shirt.

Momoa first rose to fame as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and went on to portray Aquaman beginning in 2016 with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017’s Justice League and finally in 2018’s Aquaman.

He’s a Hawaiian native, who has been working as an activist to defend Mauna Kea, a sacred mountain, from being bulldozed.

It’s unclear where Momoa got the El Paso Strong shirt, but we’re certainly glad he did. We’re all El Paso Strong.