Apple tracking and disabling devices stolen from stores during protests

(CNN) – Apple is tracking and disabling stolen iPhones that were taken from stores over the past week.

The company says some of its stores were ransacked, and iPhones were stolen during the ongoing nationwide protests but Apple is now disabling those phones.

Messages are popping up on their screens, telling the thieves that the devices are being tracked and authorities will be alerted.

Apple had the software to track stolen iPhones before the protests.

However, that software does not come on purchased phones.