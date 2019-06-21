Apple recalls batteries in some older 15-inch MacBook Pros

CUPERTINO, California (KETK) – Apple has announced a voluntary recall of certain versions of its 15-inch MacBook Pro laptop due to a battery that the company says “may overheat and pose a safety risk.”

In an announcement released Thursday, the tech giant said the affected units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and can be identified by their product serial number.

Macbook users can visit the Apple website and enter their computer’s serial number to see if their Macbook is affected.

For those with affected Macbooks, Apple recommends they stop using them.

The company will replace the batteries for free, but customers need to take their device to an Apple Store or authorized retailer, or mail it in to Apple support. The company says repairs could take one to two weeks.

To confirm which model you have, choose About This Mac from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of your screen. If you have “MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015),” enter your computer’s serial number on the program page to see if it is eligible for a battery replacement.

The recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks.