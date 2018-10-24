Another suspicious package found at office of Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SUNRISE, Florida (KETK) - According to WTVJ, Police confirmed they're investigating a possible suspicious package at the Sunrise offices of Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz Wednesday.

This comes shortly after suspicious packages were addressed to Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

Sunrise Police said they responded to the office of the Democratic rep for Florida's 23rd congressional district.

This is a developing situation. KETK will continue to keep you updated as more information is released.