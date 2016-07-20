Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing

Wednesday marks the anniversary of the moon landing. On July 20th, 1969, Apollo Eleven touched down on the lunar surface, at 4:18 p.m. Eastern time.
It only had 30 seconds worth of fuel remaining.
It had taken off on the morning of July 16th, carrying Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.
A little over six hours later — with more than half a billion people watching — Armstrong became the first man to set foot on the moon.
