Breaking News
Texas man arrested for Ole Miss student’s murder

Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday marks the anniversary of the moon landing. On July 20th, 1969, Apollo Eleven touched down on the lunar surface, at 4:18 p.m. Eastern time.

It only had 30 seconds worth of fuel remaining.

It had taken off on the morning of July 16th, carrying Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

A little over six hours later — with more than half a billion people watching — Armstrong became the first man to set foot on the moon.

RELATED CONTENT:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC