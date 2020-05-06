Woman killed by alligator tried to touch it, witness said

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina (KETK) – A woman killed by an alligator on South Carolina’s Kiawah Island Friday walked over to the reptile and even tried to touch it before the fatal attack, according to our sister station WCBD.

A witnesses says that 58-year-old Cynthia Covert was at her house for a nail appointment and noted that she was more talkative and relaxed than usual. Police are still trying to determine if Covert had consumed any alcohol before her death.

Covert saw the alligator and tried to go over and touch it, despite the protests of her husband and the homeowner.

Witnesses say that the alligator had “grabbed a deer” in the days prior to the attack. Covert reportedly said to this: “Do I look like a deer?”

At that point, the alligator grabbed her by the leg and pulled her underwater. Her husband and others tried to fend off the animal with a shovel and threw a rope into the water for Covert to grab on to.

One witness told deputies that “Covert was about waist deep in the water and she stated in a very calm voice ‘I guess I won’t do this again’ as they tried to pull her from the water.” At that point, “the alligator took her under the water and she released the rope.”

EMS workers later found her body “intact, with severe wounds to the leg.”

The coroner’s office determined the cause of death to be drowning.