VIDEO: Dramatic footage shows rescue of 11 female horses that were trapped in an ice hole

(KETK) – A Russian farmer has shared dramatic footage with the world showing 11 female horses being rescued from an icy river.

He and a group of other farmers rushed to drag the horses out with ropes one by one using a mechanical loader.

All horses were successfully saved and none sustained injuries. One farmer said they luckily fell through the ice in an area that is normally strong enough for people to reach.

In Russia’s most rigid regions, an unusually warm winter has caused ice to become unstable.