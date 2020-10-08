VIDEO: 8-year-old girl takes a swim with her pet python

GE’A, Israel (KETK/NBC) – An eight-year-old Israeli girl is making a big splash with her pet python.

Inbar has grown up with the 11-foot snake named “Belle” and says that she doesn’t think anything of it. She takes that she swims with Belle all the time.

She lives with her family on an animal sanctuary in southern Israel and said that Belle is good company, especially since the coronavirus lockdown shut down school. Inbar’s mother said that her and the snake have grown up together.

“I see it (as a) very natural (thing) because Inbar was raised with all these animals and she was raised with the snakes. When Inbar was little she swam inside the bath with the snake..” Sarit Regev

Belle was named after the character in “Beauty and the Beast” who wears a yellow gown to the ball.