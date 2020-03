DENVER (KETK) – Healthcare workers on the front lines of battling the coronavirus in Denver are receiving some much-needed puppy love.

Wynn, a service dog in training, is on call for employees who need to destress at the Rose Medical Center in Denver.

The one-year-old Labrador was a frequent visitor at the hospital and now is ready for any doctor, nurse, or worker that needs him.

Anyone who wishes to pet Wynn must first thoroughly wash and disinfect their hands.