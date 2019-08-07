Trinity County, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday Trinity County deputies heard reports of possibly neglected animals in the Woodlake area.

Deputies found several dogs on the verge of starvation and a few already dead in a blatant act of neglect and animal cruelty.

“This is not the first time we’ve gotten a phone call about this location,” said Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace. “Officers had been out there a couple of times but we’re assuming we were shown a few dogs and those particular dogs seemed to be in good health.”

A few months ago, deputies did not see dogs inside the house, nor did they have access.

More recently, the same concerned neighbors called the sheriff’s office believing the woman had abandoned the dogs inside the house.

“Had not seen them in about two weeks and they could tell there was some dogs outside that didn’t look like they were in good health,” Said Sheriff Wallace.

Deputies once again came to the property only to find something horrifying.

They found a dead dog inside a cage outside and a few others that were noticeably starving but inside the home is where the true horrors were hidden.

Officers could smell a “pretty bad smell” coming from inside the house and could tell the property had been abandoned for quite some time.

“They actually went through a window that was open and were able to retrieve several dogs out of the house,” said Sheriff Wallace. “Then they found three more dead dogs in the house that the other dogs were actually eating, I guess, because they were in such starving conditions.”

Sheriff Wallace says the neighbors last saw the homeowner two weeks ago, they say she took one or two dogs and left.

“We have a warrant for her arrest for cruelty to animals, it has been signed by the judge this morning so she will be arrested and charged,” said Sheriff Wallace.

Sheriff Wallace is known for using Facebook Live when on scene of various situations or events, the scene Tuesday was no different.

After seeing the video, the homeowner reached out to Sheriff Wallace.

“She actually contacted me yesterday and really didn’t have any excuses other than she was trying to take care of them the best she could,” said Sheriff Wallace. “It’s obvious that she wasn’t taking care of the animals and I told her that she would have a warrant for her arrest and she would need to turn herself in.”

The SPCA will eventually take the dogs, in the meantime, they are working through the seizure process in hopes they can find fosters or people wanting to adopt them.