Rusk County officials searching for person who shot 9 foot alligator

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A nine foot alligator was shot at the bridge of Bowles Creek off County Road 4194.

Rusk County officials ask that you contact Rusk County Game Wardens Kirk Clendening or Kirk Permenter or Rusk County Crime Stoppers for any details.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, although alligators are not an endangered species, they are protected in all 10 states where they occur.

Alligators are important to regional economies.

No person may hunt an alligator in Texas, unless that person is in possession of a valid hunting license. The hunting season for alligators occurs during April 1 through June 30.

A person who kills an alligator in a non-core county, unless for special properties, will immediately affix a a completed Wildlife Resource Document to the alligator, which then they will accompany the alligator until the alligator is permanently tagged.

The core counties that are apart of the open season are:

Angelina

Brazoria

Calhoun

Chambers

Galveston

Hardin

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Liberty

Matagorda

Nacogdoches

Newton

Orange

Polk

Refugio

Sabine

San Augustine

San Jacinto

Trinity

Tyler, and

Victoria

It is also illegal to hunt alligators with a fully automatic firearm. Silencers are lawful for the take or dispatch of alligators, however, all federal, state, or local laws regarding the possession or use of silencers continues to apply.

Rimfire ammunition is also illegal to use when hunting alligators.

The post from Rusk County doesn’t provide details on what was used, but it is believed that the alligator was illegally hunted.