ATLANTA (KETK) – While the Georgia Aquarium may be closed to human visitors, that didn’t stop four-legged friends from exploring its wonders earlier this week.

Our puppies just had the best. day. ever.



They got to explore the @GeorgiaAquarium while it is closed to the public. They made all sorts of exciting discoveries and lots of new friends! pic.twitter.com/f0iHXfq3AF — Atlanta Humane (@atlantahumane) March 26, 2020

Puppies at the Atlanta aquarium were allowed to roam free, make friends with the fish and each other, as well as be fed treats.

The video posted by the aquarium has received over 53,000 likes on Twitter and 1.5 million views.

This puppy love is exactly the quarantine therapy we all need at this moment.