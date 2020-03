DENVER (KETK) – Two people are in the hospital recovering after a mountain lion attacked a Colorado resident and a responding sheriff’s deputy.

The lion was killed after the attack near Loveland, which is 45 miles north of Denver. The attack occurred around 2 p.m. and deputies tried to keep the animal contained.

When the lion attacked a deputy, a game warden shot and killed the animal. According to NBC News, the deputy was bitten in the shoulder.