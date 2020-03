TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Monday is set to be a RUFF day — but in a good way!

It is National Puppy Day, a PAWSOME day for all dog enthusiasts that was established in 2006. It is a great way to celebrate unconditional love and the undeniably cute furballs that bring so much joy to the world.

While many are softies when it comes to our four-legged friends, the day is also designed to raise awareness about puppy mills and help prospective pet owners consider adoption.