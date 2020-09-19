Jacksonville police department announces new K9 team

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Jacksonville PD announced the graduation and implementation of a new K9 team.

On Friday, September 11th, K9 Officer Rambo and his partner, Officer Michael Torres, graduated from their handler’s course an will now be on the force of the Jacksonville Police Department.

The K9 was donated by a non-profit organization named K9 Officers.

The organization is based out of Richmond, Texas and is run solely by volunteers. They provide trained K9s to local law enforcement agencies.

Rocky Smith representative from K9Officers.org was present on Friday to present the new K9 team.

Rambo will be with his partner, Officer Torres, 24 hours a day.

Torres and Rambo will work and live together.

“I am very honored to partner with K9 Officer, Rambo.”, says Officer Torres. Torres and Rambo completed a five week training course and are now actively serving the Jacksonville Police Department as a partner te