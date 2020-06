GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Deputies with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office were able to apprehend a “dangerous suspect” out on the highway Snday afternoon.

According to their Facebook page, an alligator was crossing HWY 135 Sunday evening.

Deputies, Texas DPS, and Game Warden officials surrounded the animal who tried to make a break for it.

Luckily, they were able to chase him down and capture him with flex cuffs. No one was injured while “arresting” the animal.