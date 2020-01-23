CUTE VIDEO: Veterinarians and firefighters rescue puppy whose head was stuck in spare tire

COCHELLA, California (KETK/NBC) – Officials in California came to a puppy’s rescue in California on Wednesday after it got stuck in a spare tire.

Officers and veterinarians at first thought that if they lubricated the dog’s head it would slide out of the tire. Unfortunately, the puppy’s neck had swollen.

Eventually, the Australian Cattle dog was sedated so that firefighters could use a tool to cut a piece of the tire away to make enough space for an easier rescue.

The puppy ate food as soon as it was rescued and appeared to be in good shape.

It remained in observation overnight and will soon be returned to its owners.