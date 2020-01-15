CUTE VIDEO: Energetic panda playing in snow goes viral

MOSCOW (KETK/NBC) – In a video that has taken the internet by storm, a zoo panda in Russia named “Ding Ding” enjoyed playing in the snowy conditions and put on an energetic display for visitors.

Ding Ding tried to climb up a Christmas tree in her enclosure up to the top but fell back to the snow due to her weight.

She eventually found it easier to roll around in the snow and chew the festive branches.

The Moscow zoo every year collects unused Christmas trees and puts them into animal enclosures.

China has spent the past 15 years loaning pandas to the zoo as part of a joint research project.