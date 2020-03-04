County Roads Rescue needs emergency foster parents for animals as facility floods

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – County Roads Rescue in Jacksonville is in need of emergency fosters for their animals after their facilities flooded early Wednesday morning due to the heavy rain.

A woman who works at the facility posted a video to their Facebook page of the building under several inches of water and seemed to be growing.

“If anybody can pick up a dog and hold it until at least the rain subsides, that would be great,” the woman said in the video.

She went to say that she was standing in at least six inches of water.

County Roads Rescue was founded in 2016 and its mission is to “assist Cherokee County with the rescue, rehabilitation, and placement of the hundreds of forgotten and abandoned strays that roam the area.”

They also educate the public and provide assistance where it is needed within Cherokee County to benefit the lives of companion animals.