9-year-old boy killed in dog attack while checking mail

FAULKNER COUNTY, Arkansas (KETK) – A 9-year-old Arkansas boy died Thursday morning after a dog attack when he went to go check the mail.

His mother called Faulkner County deputies around 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning, saying she could not find her son after sending him to check the mail. She noticed while looking for him several dogs running from a field near her home.

The boy was found in the field dead from the apparent attacks. The Major Crimes Unit was called to the scene and two people are being questioned by authorities regarding the incident.

According to local police, the dogs will be quarantined for investigative purposes. The incident remains under investigation.