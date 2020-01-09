Angelina County Extension Services discuss preventing Rx abuse

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Every second Wednesday the Angelina County Extension Office holds its Lunch and Learn series.

The most recent topic was preventing prescription abuse as well as proper disposal of pills.

Opioid abuse is a growing problem in East Texas.

The seminar hit home for residents and top officials in Angelina County.

“It was a very interesting topic to me because it’s affected my family. It’s pretty personal to me, I guess, as it is to a lot of people,” said Joel Reedus with the Angelina County Agrilife Extension office.

According to the CDC, in 2017 nearly 70,000 Americans died of a drug overdose. Of those, 68% were prescription drug or opioid related.

In the audience was Angelina County Judge Don Lymberry, who sees the problem regularly.

“The statistics are the things that really bother me,” said Judge Lymberry. “The number of people that died annually US-wide from opioid addiction.”

Angelina County is also among many East Texas counties in a lawsuit over opioid abuse.

“Anything that we can learn that I can share with commissioners is good,” Judge Lymberry said. “So I go to anything I can to learn more about opioid addiction.”

The Coalition of Angelina County says not properly disposing prescription drugs is another problem facing East Texans.

“People will sometimes just throw that medicine away and what happens with that medicine is ends up in our landfill, then it rains and it ends up in our water system,” said Sharon Kruk, Executive Director of the Coalition of Angelina County.

To combat this they hope to promote good practices for disposing of all pills even just vitamins.

Thanks to a grant they have easy ways for you to get rid of any old pills, one of which is a convenient pouch.

“They drop their medicine into it, add water and there’s charcoal in here that deactivates the medicine,” Kruk said. “Then you just seal it up and shake it up.”

There are also places around Angelina County to properly dispose of old medications, one at the Diboll Police Department and the other at the Angelina County Sheriffs Office.

The fight against prescription drug abuse is a big one, but it starts with us.