Angelina County Commissioner arrested for violence against family member

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County Commissioner Bobby Cheshire of Pct. 4 has been arrested on a felony charge of continuous violence against a family member.

Cheshire, 51, also has been charged with misdemeanor counts of assault/family violence and interfering with emergency request for assistance.

He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Judge Billy Ball’s court and has been booked into the Angelina County Jail on a bond of $10,000.

