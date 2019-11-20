Angelina County authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect; Central ISD bus routes affected

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect Sheriff Greg Sanches says is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Authorities have established a presence at Ransom Brown Road and FM 2021. Sanches said they are searching for Nathan Lamar, who is considered armed and dangerous.

He is warning residents in the area not to approach Lamar if they see him, but to call 911.

The situation has caused Central ISD to cancel school bus routes this afternoon.

Buses will not be running routes 5, 8, and 12. Students who ride home on those routes will wait for rides in the car rider lines on the elementary, junior high, and high school campuses.