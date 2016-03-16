Angelina College starting soccer program

It’s football, just not as we know it.
 
Athletic director Guy Davis says they are ready to start in the fall.
 
They are taking applications for the coaching staff and looking for players.
 
Both Lufkin and Nacogdoches has had some excellent soccer teams lately and the hope is to give some of them a place to play at the collegiate level.
 
The school has been talking about this for a while, as it is a fast-growing sport in the United States, and they are ready to play even if they experience a few hiccups along the way.

