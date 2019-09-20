Anderson County sheriff investigating after 31 dead animals found on property near Slocum

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after 31 dead animals were found on a property near Slocum.

After ACSO deputies received a tip on September 13, they went to the property and found 21 dead horses and 10 dead cows. Authorities tell KETK they believe the animals died from lack of water.

With the help of local cowboys, deputies also seized dozens more animals that were still alive, including 80 cows, 11 horses, four goats and a mule.

Those animals are now being cared for by a third party.

The property where the animals were discovered is registered to Michael B. Dear, a real estate attorney with an office in Palestine.

At one time, Dear, 77, and his wife operated a cattle-breeding business under the name Dear Ranch on the property, though it is not known whether that business is still operating.

The website says the ranch features Longhorn and Brahman cattle and goats for sale.