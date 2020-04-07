Anderson County reports 2nd confirmed case of COVID-19

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County Judge Robert Johnson has announced the county’s second confirmed case of COVID-19.

Both patients are at home under the care of a physician. Both cases have been identified as travel-related.

The new case brings the total of confirmed cases in East Texas to 270:

Smith County – 79, 2 deaths

Bowie County –27, 1 death

Gregg County – 28

Nacogdoches County – 24, 2 deaths

Angelina County – 14

Rusk County – 13

Harrison County – 11, 1 death

Shelby County – 11

Polk County – 8

Cherokee County – 7

Van Zandt County – 7, 1 death

Panola County – 4, 1 death

San Augustine County – 4, 1 death

Cass County – 5

Henderson County – 4

Hopkins County – 4

Upshur County – 5

Anderson County – 2

Camp County – 2

Franklin County – 1

Morris County – 1

Wood County – 4

Titus County – 2

Trinity County – 1

Health officials urge people to follow the following guidelines to mitigate the spread of the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, or having been in a public place.

If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

To the extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places – elevator buttons, door handles, handrails, handshaking with people, etc. Use a tissue or your sleeve to cover your hand or finger if you must touch something.

Wash your hands after touching surfaces in public places.

Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.

Clean and disinfect your home to remove germs: practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks & cell phones)

Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces. Your risk of exposure to respiratory viruses like COVID-19 may increase in crowded, closed-in settings with little air circulation if there are people in the crowd who are sick.

Avoid all non-essential travel including plane trips, and especially avoid embarking on cruise ships.

(NOTE: Data may be unavailable during high traffic times.)

Data produced by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Laboratory, and Infectious Disease Service.

This dashboard will be updated daily by noon. Data displayed are current as of 8 p.m. for the prior day.