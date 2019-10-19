Manhunt underway in Anderson County for suspect in connection to reported shooting of deputy

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities in Anderson County have launched a manhunt for a suspect in connection to the reported shooting of a deputy.

According to sources, the deputy, who has not yet been identified, went to a mobile home park on FM 320 to check on a suspected stolen vehicle. While there, according to witness accounts, the suspect opened fire on the deputy, shooting several times and striking the deputy at least once.

A source says the deputy was airlifted to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and a manhunt by authorities ensued. He has not yet been apprehended.

This is a developing story and KETK will update as more details become available.