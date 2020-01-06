American teenager killed after family attacked in Mexico

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas (KETK) – An American family returning to the United States after visiting on vacation was asked just south of the Texas border, killing a teenager and wounding three other people.

Officials say that the attack was conducted by armed gunmen late Saturday and the family members were all U.S. citizens. The victim’s names have not been released.

According to KPRC, the family was traveling in an SUV with Oklahoma state plates and had been visiting relatives.

The road they traveled is considered high risk because it is a competing territory for two drug cartels. The area of the attack is just off the Rio Grande across the border from Falcon Heights, Texas.