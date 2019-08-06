American-Islamic group accepts apology by Galveston PD after officer led man by rope

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – The Houston chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Houston), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, accepted an apology Tuesday by Galveston PD after an incident went viral.

Galveston police led a handcuffed African-American suspect by a rope through the streets.

Photos of the incident went viral on social media.

“We thank Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale for his apology and look forward to seeing what new policies and procedures will be implemented to prevent this type of disturbing incident from occurring in the future. No citizen should be humiliated and dehumanized in this manner.”

CAIR-Houston is urging further training for the Galveston police department and that Galveston Park Board members to drop charges made against Donald Neely, the man led by the rope.

