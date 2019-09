DALLAS (KETK) – An era that stretches back to the first term of Ronald Regan came to an end on Wednesday.

The airline retired its remaining 26 planes of the McDonnell Douglas MD-80 fleet. American has flown the aircraft as part of its fleet for nearly 40 years.

It’s often referred to as the “workhorse” of commercial air travel. At the time of its creation, it was the most fuel-efficient plane in the world.

All remaining aircraft will be flown to the “airplane graveyard” in Roswell, New Mexico.