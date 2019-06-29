AMBER ALERT: Authorities looking for an 8-year-old boy and 2-year-old infant from El Paso

Officials are asking for your help to search for Leonardo Ortega, 8, and Matias Carillo, 2, who they say was abducted.

According to the El Paso Police, Ortega is 3’9” and weighs 65 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes and was last seen in a white shirt, underwear and navy blue crocs.

They’re also looking for Matias Carillo, 2, who is 3-feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. Carillo has black hair and brown eyes and was seen in a grey onesie.

Justin Carillo: Suspect in connection to the abduction

The suspect they are looking for in connection to the abduction is Justin Carillo, 26. Justin Carillo is 5’10” and weighs 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes with a short beard.

The suspect is said to have last seen driving a black 2003 Hyundai Elantra with Texas plate number KYR4562.

If you have any information about the missing children, call the El Paso Police at 915-832-4400.