Amazon delivery driver takes Florida girl’s bike, rides away

APOPKA, Fla. (WESH) – An Amazon driver was caught on camera delivering a package to a home in Mount Dora and then taking something for himself.

The homeowner’s surveillance video shows the delivery person leaving the package, but then walking over to a girl’s bike that was resting next to some trash cans in the driveway.

Video then shows the driver checking out the bike and then hopping onto it, riding it down the long driveway before leaving with it.

The homeowner, Kristin Casey, told WESH she just wants to get her daughter’s bike back.

“Honestly, I hope it was a mistake. I think great people can make unfortunate mistakes, and I hope that’s all it was,” Casey said.

Casey said the Sheriff’s Office and Amazon were able to contact the driver, who promised to return the bike.

Amazon issued the following statement: “We have high standards for our delivery partners and how they serve customers. And this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages.”