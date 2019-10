Tyler is holding its first ever Walk to End Alzheimer’s this coming Saturday.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Southside park in Tyler.

If you’d like to register, click here.

1 in 3 seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

Approximately 390,000 Texans have Alzheimer’s. Texas ranks 4th in number of Alzheimer’s cases and 2nd in Alzheimer’s deaths.

The disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the US.