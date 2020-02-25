Altra Federal Credit Union gives details on their “Home Buying After Hours Event”

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Looking to buy a home, but don’t know where to start? Altra Federal Credit Union is here to help you out!

They are hosting a home buying after hours event on Friday.

You’ll be able to learn more about various types of loans such as VA, FHA, and Conventional. Get the opportunity to meet with our lenders in your area and a/an:

Appraiser

Home Inspector

Realtor ®

Title Company

Builder

and Others

They will provide helpful tips on home buying and will answer any questions you may have for them. Attendees will receive a home buying guide, a $300 off closing costs coupon, and a chance to register for prizes!

Everything will start at 5:30 p.m. at their location on the Loop.