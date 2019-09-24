Alto man dead after overturning timber truck

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – One Alto man is dead after overturning his lumber truck Monday afternoon, according to a DPS report.

Just before 1:30 p.m., 58-year-old Donald Wolfe was traveling south down U.S. HWY 59 four miles north of Corrigan in his tractor-trailer when he struck a concrete barrier.

The truck then veered off the roadway where it struck the wood line and overturned. Wolfe was transported to St Luke’s Hospital in Livingston where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.