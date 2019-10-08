Alto ISD to hold town hall meetings to discuss the proposed $10.5 million bond package

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – The Alto Bond Committee will be hosting their last town hall meeting on Tuesday to discuss the proposed $10.5 million bond package.

The bond is designed to address security issues and damaged facilities due to tornadoes that ripped through the city in April.

To discuss the proposal, the meeting will be held on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Community Center.

The bond election is slated for November 5.

RELATED CONTENT:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC