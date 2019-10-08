Alto ISD to hold town hall meetings to discuss the proposed $10.5 million bond package

ALTO, Texas (KETK) – The Alto Bond Committee will be hosting their last town hall meeting on Tuesday to discuss the proposed $10.5 million bond package.

The bond is designed to address security issues and damaged facilities due to tornadoes that ripped through the city in April.

To discuss the proposal, the meeting will be held on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Community Center.

The bond election is slated for November 5.

