Alto ISD on early release after heavy rain, amid insurance fight from April tornadoes

ALTO, Texas-Alto ISD will release their students early Wednesday afternoon after severe rain and winds created difficulties on the school campus.
In a post on the district’s Facebook page, school officials said some school buildings have experienced flooding and water leaks. AISD administration and staff have worked all morning to ensure that students have a safe, dry place to learn.
AISD said they will accommodate the emergency repairs necessary to ensure their roof system. Students will be released at 1:00 p.m.
The district said that if no adult is home when buses run, the students will be brought back to school and held until parents can pick them up.
As for school on Thursday, school officials said they will notify parents Wednesday evening if classes have to be canceled.
Most likely, classes will resume to normal operations for the remainder of the week.
The district hopes to start work on permanent roofs next Tuesday, September 3rd.
This comes as the district continues to work with its insurance company related to the hail/tornado claims from April.
In a statement put out by the district, they wrote
As AISD is still awaiting funds from its insurance company related to the hail/tornado claims from Spring 2019, many of our facilities have not been fully restored to a condition that is able to withstand such weather. This is not due to the negligence of our vendors, or the failure of AISD to pay for the repair projects; rather, the insurance company has not remitted the necessary funds for needed repairs. AISD has been forced to borrow over $3 million dollars to ensure that our vendors are receiving payment for their existing work. Incurring additional debt necessary to fully complete all projects could compromise the District’s financial health, especially in light of the additional funding that is still anticipated from our insurance carrier. With that said, the safety and comfort of our students and staff is our utmost priority and District administration will continue to work toward solutions that will enable classes to continue uninterrupted.Alto ISD