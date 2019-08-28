Alto ISD on early release after heavy rain, amid insurance fight from April tornadoes

ALTO, Texas-Alto ISD will release their students early Wednesday afternoon after severe rain and winds created difficulties on the school campus.

In a post on the district’s Facebook page, school officials said some school buildings have experienced flooding and water leaks. AISD administration and staff have worked all morning to ensure that students have a safe, dry place to learn.

AISD said they will accommodate the emergency repairs necessary to ensure their roof system. Students will be released at 1:00 p.m.

The district said that if no adult is home when buses run, the students will be brought back to school and held until parents can pick them up.

As for school on Thursday, school officials said they will notify parents Wednesday evening if classes have to be canceled.

Most likely, classes will resume to normal operations for the remainder of the week.

The district hopes to start work on permanent roofs next Tuesday, September 3rd.

This comes as the district continues to work with its insurance company related to the hail/tornado claims from April.

In a statement put out by the district, they wrote