MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall ISD is is releasing students early due to a power outage in the city.

Marshall Junior High volleyball games scheduled for this evening also are canceled.

Almost 2,000 customers are without electricity.

According to a City of Marshall Facebook post, the outage is due to a downed transformer.

Many of the city’s traffic lights are out. The city reminds drivers to treat such intersections as four-way stops.

SWEPCO has estimated restoration of power by 6:30 p.m.