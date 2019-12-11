Alleged human smuggler leads Border Patrol on car chase through UTEP campus

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – An alleged human smuggler led Border Patrol agents on a car chase through the University of Texas at El Paso and to a National Park earlier this week.

According to a news release from the U.S. Border Patrol, an agent witnessed a “human smuggling” attempt Sunday morning at the border and a unit went to pull over the vehicle full of suspects.

Agents tried to pull a black Chevrolet Trailblazer over on Paisano Driver near the former Asarco plant, but the driver tried to flee, the release said.

A car chase began and went through the UTEP campus, several neighborhoods and ended at the Chamizal National Memorial, in South El Paso. Border Patrol said the driver and passengers tried to run on foot but were caught by agents.

Seven people were arrested, including two U.S. citizens, four Ecuadorans and one Mexican citizen, the release said.

“Criminal organizations exploit the life and safety of human beings when smuggling them into the United States,” said Interim Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez in a release. “Every day our Border Patrol agents continue to disrupt smuggling schemes, increasing safety within our border communities.”

The Border Patrol did not release the names of the people apprehended.