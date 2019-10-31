ALL TREATS, NO TRICKS: Tips to keep the kiddos safe on Halloween

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As families and kids of all ages start heading out for a howling good time on Halloween, local law enforcement agencies are offering reminders of tips to keep this evening full of treats with no nasty tricks.

With so many trick or treaters taking to streets and neighborhoods to make their annual candy haul, Tyler police say to cross streets only at traffic signals or crosswalks and look both ways before crossing.

They urge people to take steps to make themselves visible to traffic, either by reflective strips on their costumes or by carrying glow sticks or flashlights.

Law enforcement officials across East Texas repeat a common refrain – drivers should put away cell phones and pay attention, especially when driving through crowded neighborhoods.

Even young children should know at least one parent’s phone number and know to call 911 in case of an emergency. Young children also should be supervised and never trick or treat alone.

And children of all ages should stay away from dimly lit or unlit areas and stick to familiar areas.