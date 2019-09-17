Alex Trebek to undergo chemo again in cancer setback

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Host of “Jeopardy!” Alex Trebek said in an interview Tuesday morning that he is undergoing chemo again in a setback for his pancreatic cancer fight.
“…my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that’s what I’m doing.”Alex Trebek
Trebek’s fight with the disease is already remarkable. After being diagnosed in March, his doctors said he was in “near remission” just months later. The survival rate for Stage IV pancreatic cancer is just 3 percent.
In the interview, Trebek said he battled depression during his chemo rounds, but that death does not scare him.
“I realize that there is an end in sight for me, just as there is for everyone else. One line that I have used with our staff in recent weeks and months is that when I do pass on, one thing they will not say at my funeral is, ‘Oh, he was taken from us too soon. Hey guys. I’m 79-years-old. I’ve had one hell of a good life. And I’ve enjoyed it … the thought of passing on doesn’t frighten me, it doesn’t. Other things do, the affect it will have on my loved ones … it makes me sad.”