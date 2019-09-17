Alex Trebek to undergo chemo again in cancer setback

FILE – In this April 30, 2017, file photo, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek has returned to work, saying he’s “on the mend” following treatment for pancreatic cancer. The 79-year-old posted a video Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, on Twitter showing him back on the game show’s set. He actually started work on July 22, his birthday. New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Host of “Jeopardy!” Alex Trebek said in an interview Tuesday morning that he is undergoing chemo again in a setback for his pancreatic cancer fight.

“…my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that’s what I’m doing.” Alex Trebek

Trebek’s fight with the disease is already remarkable. After being diagnosed in March, his doctors said he was in “near remission” just months later. The survival rate for Stage IV pancreatic cancer is just 3 percent.

In the interview, Trebek said he battled depression during his chemo rounds, but that death does not scare him.

“I realize that there is an end in sight for me, just as there is for everyone else. One line that I have used with our staff in recent weeks and months is that when I do pass on, one thing they will not say at my funeral is, ‘Oh, he was taken from us too soon. Hey guys. I’m 79-years-old. I’ve had one hell of a good life. And I’ve enjoyed it … the thought of passing on doesn’t frighten me, it doesn’t. Other things do, the affect it will have on my loved ones … it makes me sad.”