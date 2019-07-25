Airplane restaurant serves food with a bird’s eye view

TURKEY (KETK) – One company takes airline food to a whole new level. Literally.

A passenger jet has been converted into a restaurant on the coast of Western Turkey.

The construction took nine months including shipping the decommissioned plane in pieces from Instanbul then reassembling it.

The restaurant is on supports that give guests the feel of flying through the sky.

To build the experience, guests receive boarding passes before entering. Dining includes inside and outside…with plenty of legroom. The wait staff are dressed as flight attendants and cabin crew.

Just enough to make you feel like flying without your ears popping and turbulence.