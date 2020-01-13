Aircraft drops thousands of pounds of food for wildlife in Australia

(CNN) The Australian New South Wales government dropped food from a helicopter for animals to help them survive the bushfires.

Australia’s prime minister is expressing some regrets over the handling of his county’s wildlife crisis that has claimed more than two dozen lives.

Scott Morrison now admitting that there were things he quote “could’ve handled much better” after facing heavy criticism for his initial response.

He said he will purpose a national review to study how the government should respond the offer support to those affected by such disasters in the future.

This as officials airdrop thousands of pounds of food, like carrots and sweet potatoes, from plane to feed wildlife affected by fires.

