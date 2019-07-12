AFFIDAVIT: Suspect ‘swaddled’ Dallas toddler tightly, dumped his body after he became unresponsive

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Details continue to emerge in the death of 18-month-old Cedric “CJ” Jackson, the Dallas toddler whose remains were found Thursday in a Rowlett landfill after a statewide Amber Alert was issued for his disappearance.

The child was reported missing Wednesday morning from an apartment complex in Dallas, where he was in the temporary custody of his aunt, Crystal Jackson.

Jackson’s boyfriend, Sedrick Johnson, was arrested in connection with CJ’s disappearance and charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

According to an arrest affidavit first obtained by the Dallas Morning News, Jackson called police just after 6 a.m. July 10 to report that CJ had been abducted “by a known male.”

Jackson told police that she, a juvenile witness and CJ were together when the known male “entered the residence and took the complainant (CJ).”

During the ensuing investigation, Jackson admitted to authorities that the suspect – Johnson – and other juvenile witnesses were also present, the arrest documents said.

The juvenile witnesses were interviewed by police apart from Jackson and “provided statements contradicting the original statements given to police,” according to the affidavit.

The juvenile witnesses told police they heard CJ “crying in the early morning then he stopped suddenly and disappeared.”

A detective interviewed Johnson, who, after waiving his Miranda rights, said CJ was swaddled in a blanket at the foot of the bed. Johnson told police that “he swaddles (CJ) tightly to restrict (his) movements,” according to the affidavit.

He began doing this, he told police, because CJ, who had only been in the home since May 21, got up one night and “‘made a mess’ by getting into ketchup packets so the suspect decided to prohibit his movement by wrapping him tightly.”

Early in the morning of CJ’s disappearance, at about 12:30 a.m., Johnson said he heard CJ “making sounds,” according to the affidavit. Johnson unwrapped the boy, who “began throwing up and became unresponsive,” according to the documents.

Johnson told police he performed CPR on the child for 30-45 minutes. He said CJ’s chest was moving up and down and that he felt like the boy’s heart was beating, but CJ was not moving.

“The suspect then put the complainant (CJ) in the car and drove him to another location and placed the complainant in a dumpster,” the affidavit stated.

One of the juvenile witnesses told police that Johnson wrapped CJ too tightly, causing the child to cry,the affidavit said. The juvenile witnesses told police CJ didn’t like being wrapped “and would always fuss and cry prior to bedtime.”

The affidavit said Johnson “caused injury” to the 18-month-old by “compressing his airway leading to the complainant (CJ) becoming unresponsive.”

Following the interview with Johnson, police began searching for CJ. They searched the dumpster where Johnson said he had dumped the boy, but didn’t find him. At a press conference, police said they learned that particular dumpster had been emptied twice since Johnson said he dumped the toddler’s body.

They searched the landfill in Rowlett where the dumpster was emptied and found the child’s body there.