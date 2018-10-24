Adenovirus claims 7 children's lives

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HASKELL, New Jersey - Wednesday, the adenovirus outbreak has taken the lives of seven children in New Jersey.

The victims were at a rehabilitation center that treats medically fragile children with compromised immune systems.

The Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation said in a statement they "promptly notified all appropriate government agencies when the virus was initially identified ... and ..."continues to fully cooperate with these agencies and has sought out their medical guidance".

Eleven other children are still sick from the outbreak according to New Jersey's Health Department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC) explains adenoviruses are common causes of respiratory illness, but most infections are not severe. Adenovirus can spread to others through close personal contact such ask shaking hands, coughing, sneezing or via objects. Some can get infected during diaper changing or in swimming pools.

Dr. John Torres says: "Its hard to get rid of when it gets in a closed environment like a dormitory, a rehab center or a nursing home facility like this is. Once its in there, it can stick on surfaces, its hard to clean off and its very easy to spread from person to person."