Acting Homeland Security Secretary McAleenan resigns

FILE – In this June 28, 2019 file photo, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan pauses during a news conference in Washington. The Trump administration is moving to end a long-standing federal court agreement that limits how long immigrant children can be kept in detention. The move is almost certain to spark a new court fight over the government’s ability to hold families until their cases are decided. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – Acting department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan has stepped down from the post.

President Donald J. Trump announced McAleenan’s departure Friday evening on Twitter and said he would name a successor “next week.”.

….Congratulations Kevin, on a job well done! I will be announcing the new Acting Secretary next week. Many wonderful candidates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019

McAleenan, 48, has been acting secretary since April, replacing Kirstjen Nielsen, whom Trump fired that month in a purge of several top immigration officials.

McAleenan was the fourth person to serve as DHS head under Trump.

In his tenure, his agency reduced border crossings, but he clashed with other more hard-line immigration officials in the administration and, according to reports, struggled to earn the trust of the president.

In an October 1 interview with the Washington Post, McAleenan said that while he controlled his department, “What I don’t have control over is the tone, the message, the public face and approach of the department in an increasingly polarized time.”

He also avoided in public speaking using the White House’s rhetoric on immigrants, referring to them as “migrants” and “vulnerable families” rather than as “illegal aliens.”

Hard-line immigration proponents have attacked McAleenan of being insufficiently supportive of Trump’s immigration policies, while Democrats have criticized him for using soft language to mask harsh policies.

Trump never put McAleenan forward to the Senate for confirmation as permanent secretary of DHS.

Despite such tensions, McAleenan issued a statement on Twitter thanking Trump for the opportunity to serve.

I want to thank the President for the opportunity to serve alongside the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security. With his support, over the last 6 months, we have made tremendous progress mitigating the border security and humanitarian crisis we faced this year… pic.twitter.com/A4rTcZgJKF — Acting Sec. Kevin McAleenan (@DHSMcAleenan) October 12, 2019

In interviews, McAleenan said he was proud of working with the governments of Mexico and three Central American “Northern Triangle” countries – El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras – to crack down on human smuggling and to block caravans heading north to this country.

He also pushed DHS to declare that white supremacy is a growing and urgent threat to the safety of the American people.

DHS’s acting deputy secretary, David Pekoske, is next in line to succeed McAleenan. Pekoske, who is also the top official at the Transportation Security Administration, is the only other senior DHS leader who has been confirmed by the Senate.

McAleenan came to DHS after a 20-year career in federal law enforcement. He was recruited to join the Customs and Border Protection Agency just after the September 11 terrorist attacks, creating and running the agency’s anti-terrorism office.

He rose through the ranks of CBP and was confirmed as commissioner of the agency in March 2018.