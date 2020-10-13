Academic Rodeo to continue this year with COVID-19 precautions

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The annual Academic Rodeo, a series of competitions for area schools and youth groups, will continue this year in an altered format, organizers announced Tuesday.

The Park of East Texas, the organization that presents the East Texas State Fair, also sponsors the Academic Rodeo. Although the fair was canceled, the Academic Rodeo will go on as planned.

The event offers a chance for youths to show their excellence in a broad range of academic contests. Some events will be changed to a virtual format or in a way that observes COVID-19 precautions, the announcement said.

The deadline to submit an entry in the art, Kinder Critters and writing contests is Thursday.

About 2,000 youths have taken part in the Academic Rodeo in past years, the announcement said. Students who are in public schools, home and private schools, 4-H program or other youth groups are eligible to compete.

For more information about Academic Rodeo, visit etstatefair.com Academic Rodeo or contact The Park of East Texas/East Texas State Fair at 903-597-2501.